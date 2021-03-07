Advertisement

More vaccine headed to East Texas this week

Posted/updated on: March 7, 2021 at 5:19 pm

EAST TEXAS — Vaccines continue to roll out across the state of Texas with a new addition this week. According to our news partner KETK, starting this week, 40,900 COVID-19 vaccines will come to East Texas. Just last week, Texas only got 18,000 doses. Now, with the addition of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, that number has more than doubled. Though supplies are increasing, only those in 1A and 1B tiers are eligible. Because of a new federal directive, education and child care personnel are now eligible for the vaccine as well. The Department of State Health Services recommends that people do not show up at a provider looking for a vaccine. Instead, search their website and call if the website doesn’t answer your questions. If you know someone who is eligible for the vaccine but lacks internet access, they can call 2-1-1 for referral to a local vaccine provider.

SMITH COUNTY:

NET Health – 3,510 Moderna doses

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital Tyler – 300 Johnson & Johnson doses

DSHS PHR 4/5 HQ Tyler – 2,340 Pfizer doses

QLTC Pharmacy Solutions Tyler – 100 Moderna doses

Tyler Care Clinic – 100 Moderna doses

Tyler Family Circle of Care – 100 Moderna doses

GREGG COUNTY:

CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center Longview – 3,510 Pfizer doses

Diagnostic Clinic of Longview – 100 Johnson & Johnson doses

Louis Morgan Drugs Longview – 100 Johnson & Johnson doses

