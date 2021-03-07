SMITH COUNTY — The Smith County Sheriff’s office has issued a warning about a potential water scam. According to Sgt. Larry Christian, the department received a call from Dodd Hasting with Dean Water Supply reporting a couple, claiming to be with the water company, going door to door in the area of CR 1131 asking to test water from residential homes. Officials say the individuals do not represent Dean Water Supply. Residents are urged to call police if you encounter the individuals. Smith County Sheriff’s Office: (903) 566-6600.

Smith County Sheriff’s Office warns of possible scammers

Posted/updated on: March 7, 2021 at 8:00 am

