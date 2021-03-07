Advertisement

Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid donates $100,000 in All-Star winnings to homeless shelters

Posted/updated on: March 6, 2021 at 8:26 pm

By TIM BONTEMPS

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid has committed to giving his winnings from Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game in Atlanta to several Philadelphia homeless shelters, meaning $100,000 will go to the various organizations.

Later Saturday, the Sixers said they will donate an additional $100,000 to the same groups.

“So many have fallen on such hard times during the pandemic,” Embiid said in a statement released by the team announcing his donation. “I felt it was important to provide more support for individuals and families struggling with homelessness and food insecurity. I’m continually grateful for all of the support that Philadelphia and the fans have given me not just around All-Star but all my years in the league. I will continue to help in any way I can.”

Embiid, who is playing for Team Durant in what will be his fourth All-Star appearance, is donating to Project HOME, Sunday Breakfast Mission and Youth Service Inc. His donation will provide 15,000 meals; 4,000 essential clothing items; care and treatment for 1,000 homeless people receiving COVID-19 vaccines; support for more than 30 previously homeless families; funding for a six-week summer camp for more than 50 homeless and at-risk youth; and shelter and essential needs for over 300 teens facing either homelessness or home insecurity.

Embiid, who will start Sunday, is in the midst of the best season of his career, averaging 30.2 points, 11.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He had 40 points and 19 rebounds against the league-leading Utah Jazz in an overtime win Wednesday.

Philadelphia ended the first half of the season with the best record in the Eastern Conference, a half-game better than the Brooklyn Nets.

Go Back