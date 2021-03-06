Today is Saturday March 06, 2021

Two people hospitalized following East Texas plane crash

Posted/updated on: March 6, 2021 at 6:11 pm
ANDERSON COUNTY — Two people were hospitalized after a plane crash in Anderson County. According to our news partner KETK, around 2:00 Saturday afternoon, Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers were called to a single engine airplane crash in a field off FM 1990. The two people on board were transported to local hospitals with serious injuries. Additional details were not available.

