Two people hospitalized following East Texas plane crash
Posted/updated on:
March 6, 2021 at
6:11 pm
ANDERSON COUNTY — Two people were hospitalized after a plane crash in Anderson County. According to our news partner KETK, around 2:00 Saturday afternoon, Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers were called to a single engine airplane crash in a field off FM 1990. The two people on board were transported to local hospitals with serious injuries. Additional details were not available.
