6 utility workers hurt in gas explosion near Houston

Posted/updated on: March 6, 2021 at 6:03 pm

KLEIN (AP) — Authorities say utility workers trying to repair a broken gas line north of Houston struck another one, causing an explosion that injured six of them, including one critically. Rachel Neutzler, a spokesperson for the Harris County fire marshal, says the explosion happened Friday in Klein. She says CenterPoint Energy workers were repairing a 2-inch (5 centimeter) gas line when they struck a larger one, sparking the explosion. The workers remained hospitalized Saturday with second- and third-degree burns. A firefighter was also injured but was treated at the scene.

