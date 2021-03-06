Advertisement

Police: Texas rapper dead in interstate shooting in Georgia

Posted/updated on: March 6, 2021 at 5:59 pm

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say a shooting on Interstate 85 in suburban Atlanta has claimed the life of a rising Texas rap artist. It was one of three interstate shootings in the metro area in two days. Police say rapper Corey Detiege, who performed under the stage name Chucky Trill, died at a hospital after Friday’s predawn shooting. Police in suburban Gwinnett County told WSB TV that someone pulled up beside Detiege’s car and opened fire. Ditiege was 33 years old and from Sugar Land, Texas. Flynn said the suspect fled and a motive in the slaying was unknown.

