DALLAS (AP) — Dallas’ former police chief says the police department allowed an officer to continue patrolling for more than a year while investigating whether he ordered two people to be killed because it didn’t want to tip him off. U. Renee Hall left the department at the end of 2020. She said in a statement on Twitter that police investigators, in collaboration with the FBI, recommended not placing Officer Bryan Riser on administrative leave after he was identified as a person of interest in 2019. Riser was arrested Thursday on two counts of capital murder. He’s being held on $5 million bond. Authorities say he arranged for someone to kill two people in separate 2017 attacks.

Ex-chief: Dallas cop kept on job to not tip him off to probe

Posted/updated on: March 6, 2021 at 8:01 am

