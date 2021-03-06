KLEIN (AP) — Officials in Texas say seven people have been injured in a natural gas explosion near Houston. News outlets report Comcast workers struck a gas line while working in Klein on Friday. CenterPoint Energy crews arrived to fix the line. Those crews struck a larger, 6-inch gas line that sparked the explosion. All seven people injured are CenterPoint workers, including one who was flown to a nearby hospital. The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office says people living close by were evacuated from homes. One house sustained damage. The fire from the explosion burned a power line and a power pole fell over.

Advertisement

Workers injured in natural gas explosion near Houston

Posted/updated on: March 6, 2021 at 7:44 am

KLEIN (AP) — Officials in Texas say seven people have been injured in a natural gas explosion near Houston. News outlets report Comcast workers struck a gas line while working in Klein on Friday. CenterPoint Energy crews arrived to fix the line. Those crews struck a larger, 6-inch gas line that sparked the explosion. All seven people injured are CenterPoint workers, including one who was flown to a nearby hospital. The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office says people living close by were evacuated from homes. One house sustained damage. The fire from the explosion burned a power line and a power pole fell over.

Go Back