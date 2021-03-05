Advertisement

Glass Rec Center to reopen Monday

Posted/updated on: March 5, 2021 at 4:51 pm

TYLER — The Glass Recreation Center will reopen Monday. The city of Tyler said Friday, in a prepared statement, “Needed repairs have been completed due to water damage from a broken pipe. The Center will reopen for normal business hours March 8.” The facility operation hours are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Read more here.

