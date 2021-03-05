Advertisement

“It’s OBSCENE” — former ‘Suits’ co-star Patrick J. Adams defends Meghan Markle against Royal family bullying accusations

Posted/updated on: March 5, 2021 at 4:28 pm

Shane Mahood/USA Network(LOS ANGELES) -- Ahead of Oprah's much-hyped sit-down with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on Sunday, the Duchess of Sussex's former Suits love interest, Patrick J. Adams is coming to her defense.

Markle was recently accused of bullying by former Royal aides, in what some, including Adams, think was royal revenge for the Oprah tell-all.

For his part, Adams was having none of it. In a lengthy Twitter chain, the actor let Buckingham Palace have it, claiming, "It's OBSCENE that the Royal Family, whose newest member is currently GROWING INSIDE OF HER, is promoting and amplifying accusations of 'bullying.'"

"Meghan Markle and I spent the better part of a decade working together on Suits," the actor continued, claiming he was "sickened" by, "endless racist, slanderous, clickbaiting vitriol spewed in her direction from all manner of media across the UK and the world."

He added of his friend, "She fell in love, moved to a new country, became a household name across the entire globe and began the difficult work of trying to find her place in a family dynamic that can at best be described as complicated and at worst, seemingly archaic and toxic."

Adams said, "IMO [in my opinion], this newest chapter and it's timing is just another stunning example of the shamelessness of an institution that has outlived its relevance, is way overdrawn on credibility and apparently bankrupt of decency."

He warned the haters, "Meghan [is] stronger than people realized or understood and they would regret underestimating her."

Oprah with Meghan and Harry airs at 8 p.m. Eastern time Sunday on CBS.

By Stephen Iervolino

