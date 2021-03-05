Advertisement

Over 4,000 COVID-19 vaccines wasted

Posted/updated on: March 5, 2021 at 4:07 pm

DALLAS — More than 4,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been wasted in Texas. More than 1400 were reportedly from the power outages. The State Health Department though was quick to point out that the number of discarded doses is less than a tenth of a percent of the doesd shipped. It also says there are several reasons a vaccine might not be used, including broken vials and missed appointments. JPS Diamond Hill in Fort Worth tossed out the most of any provider in the state, 304 doses, all from the power outages. Clincas Mi Doctor in Houston wasted 230 doses, and UT Health Science Center in Tyler discarded 229.

