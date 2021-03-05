U.S. to open more beds for immigrant children as numbers rise
Posted/updated on:
March 5, 2021 at
3:48 pm
HOUSTON (AP) – President Joe Biden’s administration is instructing long-term facilities that hold immigrant children to lift capacity restrictions enacted during the coronavirus pandemic. The administration is looking to open up much-needed beds in a system facing sharply increased needs. A memo issued Friday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services tells service providers to “temporarily increase capacity to full licensed capacity … while implementing and adhering to strict COVID-19 mitigation measures.” It’s not immediately clear how many beds will come available beyond the roughly 7,000 that were online last month.
