Boy dies in Wood County accident

Posted/updated on: March 5, 2021 at 3:48 pm

QUITMAN — Quitman ISD mourned the life of one of their students Friday. The school extended condolences to the family, friends and classmates of Coy Gilbreath. Gilbreath was a second grader on the elementary campus. Wood County Deputies were dispatched to UT Health Center at 5:31 p.m. Thursday. The child had been driven by private vehicle to the hospital after an accident in Wood County. Coy Grant Gilbreath, of Quitman, was 7 years old.

