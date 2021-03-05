Advertisement

Phony call in Smith county leads to arrest

Posted/updated on: March 5, 2021 at 4:20 pm

TYLER — Authorities believe a ‘phony’ 911 call was an attempt to get a woman arrested. Deputies responded Friday morning, to a house in Lindale, after receiving a call that Amber Cook, 32, had been shot in the back by her boyfriend. In a prepared statement, Chief Deputy Larry Christian of Smith County Sheriffs Office said, “The caller reported the boyfriend ran away but the shooting victim was in a shed on the property. Upon entry of the shed, officers found Cook trying to hide in a clothes basket.” Authorities say Cook was wanted for a parole violation, and was found with meth, as well as a shotgun. She was arrested and charged with possessing a controlled substance, being a felon with a firearm and parole violation. Cook was placed in the Smith County Jail.

