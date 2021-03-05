TYLER — A Longview man has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for his connection to an international child pornography investigation. According to a press brief, Charles Orange, 55, was convicted by a jury in September 2020 of possession of child pornography. The sentence was passed down Thursday by U.S. District Judge Robert W. Schroeder III. The court said Orange’s activities will be monitored for the rest of his life, after he gets out of prison. Orange was convicted of Indecency with a Child, in 2008, and was required to register as a sex offender.

Advertisement

Longview man sentenced after being found with child porn

Posted/updated on: March 5, 2021 at 11:36 am

TYLER — A Longview man has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for his connection to an international child pornography investigation. According to a press brief, Charles Orange, 55, was convicted by a jury in September 2020 of possession of child pornography. The sentence was passed down Thursday by U.S. District Judge Robert W. Schroeder III. The court said Orange’s activities will be monitored for the rest of his life, after he gets out of prison. Orange was convicted of Indecency with a Child, in 2008, and was required to register as a sex offender.

Go Back