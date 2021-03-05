Advertisement

Abbott: ‘every senior can be vaccinated by end of the month’

Posted/updated on: March 5, 2021 at 2:38 pm

TYLER — Governor Abbot was in Tyler on Friday, “By the the end of the month, every senior that wants the vaccine will have had that opportunity.” NET Health’s George Roberts told KTBB, “We would hope that’s the case. As we receive more supply and more pharmacies and hospitals are able to give the vaccine, we hope that that is achievable. Again it’s all going to be dependent on supply. It is a team sport. Dealing with the pandemic from the start has been a team sport. Everybody in the community exercising the behavior that we have been talking about a lot.” Governor Abbott was in the city to speak on behalf of Texas Senator Bryan Hughes bill that would prohibit social media censorship.

