NORCROSS, Ga. (AP) – Police are seeking witnesses and information after a Texas man was shot early Friday on a Georgia interstate and died. Officers in Gwinnett County, just outside Atlanta, responded to a call shortly before 3 a.m. reporting a shooting on southbound Interstate 85. They found a stopped vehicle and a single male victim who had been shot at least once. The man, 33-year-old Corey Detiege of Sugar Land, Texas, died at a local hospital. Police said the motive for the shooting was still unknown and no description of a shooter’s vehicle was immediately available.

Police seek leads after Texas man shot on Georgia highway

Posted/updated on: March 5, 2021 at 11:17 am

