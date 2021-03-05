NEW BOSTON (AP) – A Texas woman facing murder and kidnapping charges in the death of a pregnant woman and removal of the baby from the victim’s womb now faces a second murder charge. The Texarkana Gazette reports that a Bowie County grand jury on Thursday indicted 28-year-old Taylor Parker for murder in the death of the child. Parker is charged in the deaths of 21-year-old Regan Michelle Simmons-Hancock and her unborn daughter, who died at an Oklahoma hospital where she was taken after a Texas state trooper stopped Parker near the Oklahoma state line and found the baby in Parker’s lap.

Advertisement

Second murder indictment in pregnant Texas mom’s killing

Posted/updated on: March 5, 2021 at 11:16 am

NEW BOSTON (AP) – A Texas woman facing murder and kidnapping charges in the death of a pregnant woman and removal of the baby from the victim’s womb now faces a second murder charge. The Texarkana Gazette reports that a Bowie County grand jury on Thursday indicted 28-year-old Taylor Parker for murder in the death of the child. Parker is charged in the deaths of 21-year-old Regan Michelle Simmons-Hancock and her unborn daughter, who died at an Oklahoma hospital where she was taken after a Texas state trooper stopped Parker near the Oklahoma state line and found the baby in Parker’s lap.

Go Back