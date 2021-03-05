Advertisement

Landmark LGBTQ series Pose returning for third and final season on May 2

Posted/updated on: March 5, 2021 at 10:14 am

Billy Porter in "Pose" - FX(NEW YORK) -- Pose is returning for a third and final season on May 2, co-creator and executive producer Steven Canals announced Friday on Good Morning America. The series finale will air June 6.

"It was a very difficult decision for us to make, but this has been an incredible journey and we have told the story that we wanted to tell the way that we wanted to tell it," Canals told GMA.

"I, along with my incredible collaborators, never intended on changing the television landscape. I simply wanted to tell an honest story about family, resilience and love."

The FX series, created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Canals, premiered in June 2018 and followed a group of queer and transgender people of color in the ballroom scene of New York City in the late 1980s and early 1990s at the height of the HIV/AIDS epidemic.

"To go from the beginning of my career in the late '90s when it was nearly impossible to get an LGBTQ character on television to Pose -- which will go down in history for having the largest LGBTQ cast of all time -- is a truly full circle moment for me," he said.

"Pose" made history for having the largest cast of trans actors -- all of whom were women of color -- including Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore Angelica Ross and Hailie Sahar. Also, part of the main cast is made up of cisgender actors of color who identify as queer, including Billy Porter, Ryan Jamaal Swain and Dyllón Burnside.

Trans talent has also been featured behind the camera, as Janet Mock has directed and either written or co-written numerous episodes. Our Lady J has also written or co-written several episodes to date. The two also serve as producers on the series.

By Carson Blackwelder and Eric Jones

