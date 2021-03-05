(NEW YORK) -- Winter is back for the Northeast. Upstate New York and New England are seeing below zero-degree wind chills Friday morning, as the I-95 corridor is seeing wind chills in the teens and single digits. Winds have been gusty Friday morning, blowing at more than 40 mph. The chilly weather will linger through the weekend for the Northeast, but a nice warm-up is expected by the middle of next week. Meanwhile in the West, a winter storm brought snow to parts of the Rockies Thursday. About 8 inches of snow fell in Colorado, where roads were covered in snow and ice. Some accidents and spinouts were even reported in Colorado Springs. The Rockies snowstorm is now moving into the South with rain and a few thunderstorms. In the West Coast, from California to Washington, a new storm will move in Friday, bringing a threat of flooding, heavy mountain snow and gusty damaging winds. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Northern California, where up to a foot of snow may fall. A flood watch has been issued for western Washington, where heavy rain could cause rivers to rise quickly, producing flooding. Also, high wind alerts have been issued for Oregon and California, where winds could gust at up to 70 mph. The storm will reach the San Francisco Bay Area late Friday evening, and heavy rain is possible to the north of the city. Flooding is unlikely. Over the next 48 hours, 2 to 3 inches of rain may fall from Northern California to Washington, and up to a foot of snow may fall in the Cascades. Also, most rivers in the Mid-South, including hard-hit Kentucky and West Virginia, will begin to recede Friday night and continue into this weekend. Even though rivers are receding, there is still moderate and major flooding happening Friday. Many homes, roads and neighborhoods are still under water.

Cold blast hits Northeast as new storm gets ready to slam West, from California to Washington

Posted/updated on: March 5, 2021 at 7:02 am

ABC NewsBy MAX GOLEMBO, ABC News

