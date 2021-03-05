AUSTIN (AP) – Texas has reported 315 more deaths from the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19 as the state’s pandemic death toll nears 44,000. State health officials reported just over 5,900 new coronavirus cases Thursday, pushing the state’s total cases for the pandemic to more than 2.67 million, but the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations continues to fall. The Texas Department of State Health Services estimated active cases have fallen to an estimated 152,267. Of those, 5,263 required hospitalization as of Thursday, the most recent day for which figures are available. That’s a one-day decrease of 245.

315 Texas COVID-19 deaths reported as toll nears 44,000

Posted/updated on: March 5, 2021 at 4:43 am

