Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry, Draymond Green will not play vs. Phoenix Suns
Posted/updated on:
March 4, 2021 at
8:48 pm
By NICK FRIEDELL ESPN
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and forward Draymond Green will not play in Thursday’s first-half finale against the Phoenix Suns, the team announced.
Curry, who is scheduled to participate in Sunday’s All-Star Game, is resting Thursday on the second night of a back-to-back. This will be the second game of the season he will miss.
Green will miss Thursday’s game as he continues to recover from a sprained left ankle suffered in Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Warriors swingman Kelly Oubre, Jr. is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game because of a sprained left wrist that caused him to miss Wednesday’s loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. Oubre suffered the injury during Tuesday’s practice in Los Angeles.
