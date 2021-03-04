Today is Thursday March 04, 2021

Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry, Draymond Green will not play vs. Phoenix Suns

Posted/updated on: March 4, 2021 at 8:48 pm
By NICK FRIEDELL ESPN

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and forward Draymond Green will not play in Thursday’s first-half finale against the Phoenix Suns, the team announced.

Curry, who is scheduled to participate in Sunday’s All-Star Game, is resting Thursday on the second night of a back-to-back. This will be the second game of the season he will miss.

Green will miss Thursday’s game as he continues to recover from a sprained left ankle suffered in Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Warriors swingman Kelly Oubre, Jr. is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game because of a sprained left wrist that caused him to miss Wednesday’s loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. Oubre suffered the injury during Tuesday’s practice in Los Angeles.

