Dallas police officer arrested on 2 counts of capital murder

Posted/updated on: March 4, 2021 at 7:16 pm

By MARLENE LENTHANG, ABC News



(DALLAS) -- A Texas police officer was arrested Thursday on two counts of capital murder, authorities said.



Bryan Riser, a 13-year veteran of the Dallas police force, was taken into custody and transported to the Dallas County Jail for processing, Police Chief Eddie Garcia said at a press conference.



A man came forward in August 2019 and told investigators that Riser directed him to kidnap and kill two people in 2017, Garcia said. The murders took place when Riser was off-duty, Garcia added.



Officials said his arrest stems from a 2017 internal affairs investigation. A lawyer for Riser couldn’t immediately be identified, Associated Press reported.



On March 10, 2017, officers found Liza Saenz, 31, with several bullet wounds in her body in the 200 block of Santa Fe Avenue.



The man stated that he had kidnapped and murdered Saenz at the direction of Riser, who also told him to kidnap a second victim, 61-year-old Albert Douglas, Garcia said.



Douglas was reported missing by his family in February 2017. His body was never found.



Garcia said Douglas was kidnapped and murdered on the same 200 block of Santa Fe Avenue.



The motive behind the murders is unknown. Garcia said the killings were not related to Riser’s police work and the investigation is ongoing.



Garcia said Riser had a relationship with at least one of the victims.



“The actions that have been investigated in no way reflect the actions of the men and women who wear this uniform," Garcia said.



Riser's conduct as a police officer and his arrests will be investigated, Garcia said.



Riser had been patrolling the streets of Dallas up until his arrest and officials said they will expedite the process to have him removed from the department.



