Tyler woman sentenced to federal prison for distributing meth

Posted/updated on: March 4, 2021 at 4:59 pm

TYLER — An east Texas woman now knows her fate, following sentencing for federal drug trafficking crimes. According to our news partner KETK, Alexa Leigh Brown, 51, of Tyler, was sentenced Thursday to nearly six years prison. Last September, Brown pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to court records, sold more than 165 grams of the drug to a confidential informant over five occasions. Four months later, she was arrested after law officers executed a search warrant at her Tyler residence and seized meth and firearms. Brown is one of 9 co-conspirators who were indicted by a federal grand jury.

