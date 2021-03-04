Advertisement

Canton resident wins million dollars in lottery scratch off

Posted/updated on: March 4, 2021 at 4:40 pm

CANTON — A Van Zandt County resident has won a million dollars. According to our news partner KETK, the citizen of Canton won the prize playing a Texas Lottery scratch-off game. The person did not want to be identified, but purchased the winning ticket at the Twin Stop #3 on SH 243. The Mad Money Multiplier offers more than $100 million in prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 2.98, including break even prizes.

