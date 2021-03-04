Advertisement

TISD will not make up days from winter storm

Posted/updated on: March 4, 2021 at 4:03 pm

TYLER — Winter storms forced Tyler ISD to cancel scheduled instructional days for over a week in February. On Thursday, TISD board workshop trustees approved the submission of a missed school days waiver to the Texas Education Agency for those 6 scheduled instructional days. According to the agenda for the workshop, the TEA made provisions for districts to request the waiver due to inclement weather, health, safety-related or other issues. Trustees passed the item, as posted.

