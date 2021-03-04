Advertisement

Longview woman pleads guilty in murder of toddler

Posted/updated on: March 4, 2021 at 3:42 pm

LONGVIEW — A Longview woman received a sentence of 30 years in prison as part of a plea deal Thursday afternoon. According to our news partner KETK, Ciara Channel Dison pleaded guilty to murder for the death of Martazia Hulbinand back in January of 2018.The arrest warrant states the toddler’s head struck an unknown object, causing her death. The incident allegedly happened in Longview at at the Longfellow Arms Apartments. Hulbinand was pronounced dead at a local hospital. According to the affidavit, Dison was Martazia’s godmother and often watched her, sometimes “for weeks at a time.”

Go Back