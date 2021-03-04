Advertisement

Former Lindale coach accepts deal on improper relationship charge

Posted/updated on: March 4, 2021 at 4:32 pm

TYLER — A former east Texas coach was sentenced to 10 years of probation after pleading guilty to being in an improper relationship with a high school student. According to our news partner KETK, the former Lindale Assistant Coach, Blake Lawson Maddox, 24, of Tyler, entered the guilty plea Thursday. Maddox accepted the offer in the 7th District Court. He was arrested in February of last year and indicted last September. According to evidence in the case, Maddox touched the victim inappropriately and sent explicit photos to her through social media. The victim’s family agreed to the probation punishment for Maddox.

Maddox’s lawyers confirmed to KETK that prosecutors had offered him a plea deal that would require 10 years probation. It has been accepted by Maddox, but has not been formally approved by 7th District Court Judge Kerry Russell. That hearing will be at a later date, but has yet to be posted by the court.

