Boil water notice issued for part of Palestine

Posted/updated on: March 4, 2021 at 4:33 pm

PALESTINE — The City of Palestine issued a boil water notice Thursday for three blocks on Moody Street. The blocks impacted include, the 1100, 1200 and 1300 Block of Moody Street. The city says residents in those homes and businesses should bring water to a rolling boil to kill all harmful bacteria, then let it cool, before consuming it. The city will announce once the advisory has been lifted. If you have any questions regarding this contact Felipe Garcia at 903-731-8483.

