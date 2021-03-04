Advertisement

More details after officer is charged with two counts of capital murder

Posted/updated on: March 4, 2021 at 3:53 pm

DALLAS (AP) – Authorities say a Dallas police officer has been arrested on two counts of capital murder in a pair of 2017 killings. Bryan Riser was taken into custody Thursday morning and brought to the Dallas County Jail. Police Chief Eddie Garcia said at a news conference that Riser was arrested in connection with two unconnected killings related to his off-duty conduct and not his job. He says that in 2019, someone came forward and told police that he kidnapped and killed Liza Saenz and Albert Douglas at Riser’s direction. Police say Riser joined the department in 2008 and had been serving as a patrol officer before his arrest. An attorney for Riser could not be immediately identified.

Go Back