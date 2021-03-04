Advertisement

NET Health hopes to clear lists with better weather & more vaccines

Posted/updated on: March 4, 2021 at 4:10 pm

TYLER — Texas teachers and childcare workers are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine after being added to the federal priority. As far as challenges to getting the inoculations, NET Health’s George Robert’s tells KTBB, “Basically just having times that we know the vaccines are coming has enabled us to do a better job of scheduling. We hope in the coming days that we will be able to work through our waiting list that we have and start immunizing more and more east Texans.” Only the Pfizer vaccine is being provided at the Harvey Convention Center for the remainder of the week through Saturday.

Roberts went on to say, “Since NET Health is a hub for the state for vaccines, we have experienced an increase in the number of vaccines that we have received. So this week we actually did over 1500 second dose Moderna vaccines, which is the highest day we have ever had since the vaccine rollout. This week we are doing first dose Pfizer and we are doing second dose Pfizer on Friday and Saturday.”

