Advertisement

Man escapes deputy following traffic stop

Posted/updated on: March 4, 2021 at 12:41 pm

QUITMAN — The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who fought with a deputy Thursday, in an early morning stop. Authorities say before the suspect could be arrested he attacked the deputy and got away. Deputies carried out an extensive search, however the man could not be found. The wrong doer faces several charges, including resisting arrest. If you know the identity of the man pictured, you are urged to contact authorities at 903-763-2201 or Wood County Crime Stoppers at 903-763-CASH (2274) or by clicking here.

Go Back