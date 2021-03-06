Advertisement

CEO of UT Health East Texas resigns

Posted/updated on: March 5, 2021 at 12:25 pm

TYLER — The President and CEO of UT Health East Texas has resigned. According to our news partner KETK, Moody Chisholm stepped down Wednesday. During Chisholm’s tenure, three of the systems hospitals — UT Health Tyler, UT Health North Campus Tyler and UT Health North Jacksonville, received “A” ratings in the most recent Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade. Leaders say healthcare executive Donald Baker, will serve in the role of Market CEO on an interim basis. Baker is currently the health system’s chief operating officer and chief financial officer.

In a prepared statement, Marty Bonick, president and CEO of Ardent Health Services, the parent company of UT Health East Texas, said, “We are grateful for the strong leadership and vision Moody has provided since joining UT Health East Texas at its formation. During his tenure, the system has expanded access to care, accelerated gains in quality and patient safety, and improved its financial performance. I’m confident the leadership team will continue building on this strong foundation.”

