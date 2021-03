HOUSTON (AP) – Authorities say a shooting by a police officer in Houston injured a baby boy and killed a man who was driving a car linked to several robberies. Police say officers were trying to stop a black Mercedes late Wednesday, but the driver didn’t stop and eventually crashed. The driver then ran to a gas station, where a woman was pumping gas with a 1-year-old boy in the backseat of her vehicle. Police say the man jumped into the vehicle and an officer opened fire after seeing that he had a gun. Police said early Thursday that the baby was critically injured, but that by mid-morning his condition had improved to stable.

Man dead, bystander’s baby in stable condition in police shooting

Posted/updated on: March 4, 2021 at 11:49 am

HOUSTON (AP) – Authorities say a shooting by a police officer in Houston injured a baby boy and killed a man who was driving a car linked to several robberies. Police say officers were trying to stop a black Mercedes late Wednesday, but the driver didn’t stop and eventually crashed. The driver then ran to a gas station, where a woman was pumping gas with a 1-year-old boy in the backseat of her vehicle. Police say the man jumped into the vehicle and an officer opened fire after seeing that he had a gun. Police said early Thursday that the baby was critically injured, but that by mid-morning his condition had improved to stable.

