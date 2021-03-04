Advertisement

Spouses Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard get together for NBC’s ‘Family Game Fight’

Posted/updated on: March 4, 2021 at 8:10 am

ABC/Rick Rowell(LOS ANGELES) -- NBC announced on Wednesday that Hollywood couple Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard will team up on TV for the first time, serving as hosts and competitors on network's upcoming game show, Family Game Fight.

Inspired by Bell and Shepard’s antics on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The show will see the the married couple "part ways and be 'adopted' into a family of four as they compete in a series of insanely fun games with a big cash prize up for grabs," according to NBC.

Casting for Family Game Fight is now underway. You can submit your story or nominate a friend, co-worker, or family member at the website Venertainment.com.

By George Costantino

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back