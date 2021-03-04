Advertisement

David Schwimmer confirms ‘Friends’ reunion to start filming “next month”

Posted/updated on: March 4, 2021 at 8:10 am

Warner Bros. Television(LOS ANGELES) -- Could we beeee anymore excited? David Schwimmer finally dropped the bomb that the long-delayed Friends reunion is finally happening -- and soon.

Speaking with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM on Wednesday, the actor, who played Ross in the beloved 90s sitcom, said that the gang is finally getting back together after a string of snags caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Oh, it’s happening," said Schwimmer. "Actually, in a little over a month, I’m heading out to LA."

The 54-year-old actor assured that safety measures will be in place to protect the cast and crew.

"We figured out a way to film it safely, and there’s going to be a portion of it that we film outside because of, you know, for safety protocols," he said.

Unfortunately for Friends fans dying to know what the reunion will be all about, Scwhimmer was unable to reveal much else -- but he did shoot down the rumor that Ellen DeGeneres would host it.

When asked who will helm the revival, the actor confessed, "I don't know if I can actually [tell you.]"

"That's a great question," Schwimmer quickly modified. "I should have found that out."

He did, however, deny other names that were floated as potential hosts, striking out Billy Crystal and, to Cohen's amusement, not the radio host, either.

Friends, which ran between 1994 and 2004 starred Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc.

The reunion, set for HBO Max, will not be a continuation of the series -- as previously revealed by Kudrow, who played Phoebe.

"I will not be Phoebe," Kudrow hinted to Variety last June. "I will not be Rachel, although I kind of am. Well, we’re all sort of little fragments of them.... not really. But yeah."

By George Costantino

By George Costantino

