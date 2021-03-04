HENDERSON COUNTY — A suspect has been taken into custody after shooting at a Henderson County deputy early Thursday morning. According to our news partner KETK, the shooting happened in the Eustace area around 3 a.m. following an attempted traffic stop. The deputy was struck twice, but is expected to survive. Jack Cody Raburn, 40, of Kemp, was eventually located on the roof of a house. He was said to be in possession of a handgun and shotgun. Additional details are expected to be released later today.

Suspected shooter of Henderson County deputy arrested

Posted/updated on: March 4, 2021 at 8:04 am

