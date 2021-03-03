Advertisement

Former Baltimore Orioles manager Joe Altobelli dies at 88

Posted/updated on: March 3, 2021 at 8:06 pm

ByESPN.com news services

March 3, 2021, 11:19 AM

Former major league manager Joe Altobelli, who guided the 1983 Baltimore Orioles to a World Series title, has died, the team announced Wednesday. He was 88.

“The Orioles are saddened to learn of the passing of former manager Joe Altobelli, who led Baltimore to a World Championship in 1983, his first season at the helm,” the team said in a statement posted to Twitter. “A tremendous leader, Altobelli’s compassion, skill, and baseball expertise contributed to the Hall of Fame careers of Eddie Murray, Jim Palmer, and Cal Ripken, Jr. We send our sympathies to Altobelli’s family and many friends throughout the game.”

Altobelli managed the Orioles three seasons, then was fired after a 29-26 start in 1985. He also managed the San Francisco Giants (1977-79) and was the interim manager of the Chicago Cubs for one game during the 1991 season.

He had a career record of 437-407.

Altobelli also had a successful stretch as the Orioles’ Triple-A manager from 1971-76, when the Rochester Red Wings won two International League championships.

He played in three big-league seasons during a span from 1955-61, spending two seasons with the Cleveland Indians and one with the Minnesota Twins.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

