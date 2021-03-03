Advertisement

Detroit Lions, ex-Las Vegas Raiders WR Tyrell Williams reach deal, source says

Posted/updated on: March 3, 2021 at 8:04 pm

ByESPN.com news services

March 3, 2021, 3:39 PM

Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams has reached agreement on a one-year deal worth up to $6.2 million with the Detroit Lions, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Wednesday.

The Lions might have a revamped wide receiver corps in 2021, as Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones Jr. and Danny Amendola are set to become free agents later this month. Golladay could be a candidate for the team’s franchise tag.

On Tuesday, Lions general manager Brad Holmes said he didn’t believe it would take long to remake the team’s receiver room. The Lions might also end up without returner/receiver Jamal Agnew and have just Quintez Cephus and Geronimo Allison, who opted out of the 2020 season, as receivers with significant NFL experience.

Williams, who missed the entire 2020 season because of a torn shoulder labrum that required surgery, was released by the Raiders last month.

He signed a four-year, $44.4 million contract that included $22 million guaranteed with the Raiders as a free agent in 2019. All the guaranteed money has been paid out in his contract, and the Raiders saved $11.6 million against their cap by releasing him.

Williams, who turned 29 in February, had 42 catches for 651 yards and six touchdowns for the Raiders in 2019. But plantar fasciitis in both feet slowed him and he missed two games.

He spent the first four seasons of his career with the Chargers and had 155 receptions for 2,530 yards and 17 touchdowns in 55 games. His best season came in 2016, when he had 69 receptions for 1,059 yards and seven touchdowns.

The move to Detroit reunites Williams with Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn, who was the Chargers’ head coach when Williams was on the roster in 2017 and 2018.

ESPN’s Michael Rothstein contributed to this report.

Go Back