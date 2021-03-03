Advertisement

Watch Michael B. Jordan exact revenge in ‘Without Remorse’

Amazon Video(LOS ANGELES) -- Michael B. Jordan is flexing his action hero chops in the official trailer for Amazon's Without Remorse.

The film, which is based on Tom Clancy's 1993 book of the same name, follows Jordan as John Kelly, a U.S. Navy SEAL who uncovers an international conspiracy while he sets out for revenge after his pregnant wife is murdered.

"I'm going to make it right," says Jordan's Kelly in the heart-pounding promo.

Jodie Turner-Smith, Jamie Bell, Lauren London, Brett Gelman, Jacob Scipio, Jack Kesy, Colman Domingo, Todd Lasance, Cam Gigandet, Luke Mitchell, and Guy Pearce also star.

Without Remorse launches globally on Amazon Prime Video on April 30.

By Candice Williams

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

