AEP Foundation to present grant to ETPA

Posted/updated on: March 3, 2021 at 3:34 pm

KILGORE — American Electric Power Foundation has announced a presentation to Kilgore College with a $190,000 grant in support of the East Texas Police Academy. The presentation will take place Friday at 2 p.m. at the ETPA Spear Training Facility. The AEP Foundation has pledged $190,000 to the ETPA as part of the two-year grant. The first $140,000 of the contribution has been received with an additional $50,000 gift planned for 2022. The money will be used to remodel the ETPA classroom building to better accommodate female cadet officers, expand the classroom facility and purchase new training vehicles. The AEP Foundation is funded by American Electric Power and its utility operating units, including Southwestern Electric Power Co.

