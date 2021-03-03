Advertisement

Free coffee to show support of local healthcare workers

Posted/updated on: March 3, 2021 at 3:35 pm

TYLER — Local healthcare workers have been treated to free coffee all week long by Visit Tyler and the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce. The next event is scheduled for Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 12 noon. “It has been a long year, especially for those working on the frontline,” Henry Bell, Chamber of Commerce President said. “With everything that’s going on, we felt like this was the perfect time to remind healthcare workers that the community supports them.” The last scheduled date is next Monday. Coffee will be provided by Esprezio Mobile Espresso Bar & Cafe. The last event will be Monday, at UT Health East Texas, with two times slots available from 6:30 -8:30 in the morning and evening.

