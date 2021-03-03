Advertisement

Woo hoo! Fox renews ‘The Simpsons’ for seasons 33 and 34

Posted/updated on: March 3, 2021 at 2:02 pm

THE SIMPSONS © 2020 by Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation.(LOS ANGELES) -- Looks like The Simpsons' record as the longest-running scripted series in TV history won't be broken anytime soon: Fox has announced it has renewed the multiple-Emmy-winning series for seasons 33 and 34.

That would bring the series to 757 episodes in 2023.

"We're planning a lot of big surprises," quipped show creator Matt Groening in a statement. "Homer will lose a hair, Milhouse will get contact lenses, and Bart will celebrate his tenth birthday for the thirty-third time."

For his part, Homer Simpson himself was quoted as saying, "Woo Hoo! With any luck the show will soon be older than I am." Canonically, Homer is and always was, 39 -- though technically, his birthdate as glimpsed in an early episode, 05-12-56, would have him approaching 65 by now.

Dana Walden, chairman of entertainment at Walt Disney Television, which acquired 20th Century Fox, celebrated the news by saying, "Original, brilliant, outrageously funny, prophetic … there aren’t enough positive adjectives to describe this genius comedy which continues to entertain viewers of all ages...On behalf of everyone at our studio and the millions of fans of The Simpsons around the world, I want to thank our wonderful partners at Fox for making this a truly great day."

On Sunday, March 21, the series will turn 700 episodes old, with the episode "Manger Things."

Disney is the parent company of ABC Audio.

By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back