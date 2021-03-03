Advertisement

NET Health ‘our mission does not change’

Posted/updated on: March 3, 2021 at 3:35 pm

TYLER — On Tuesday, Governor Greg Abbott announced the end of the mask mandate and that Texas would open to 100 percent capacity March 10th. On Wednesday, NET Health’s George Roberts told KTBB, “The Governor basically said, he’s removing the mask mandate, but basically still encouraged personal vigilance. At NET Health our recommendation does not change. We still encourage people to stay home when you’re sick, to practice physical and social distance when you are out in public, to wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds and to wear a mask or face covering when you are out in public or large gatherings or around people that are not in your immediate household.”

The NET Health President/CEO went on to say, “It’s incumbent again this is a team sport to try to remember, there may not be a mandate anymore but there is still a pandemic. We may be tired of the virus, but it’s not tired of us yet.”

