Washington Football Team to transform embattled cheer team after scandal
Posted/updated on:
March 3, 2021 at
1:32 pm
EricVega/iStockBy THE GMA TEAM, ABC News
(ASHBURN, Va.) -- The Washington Football Team plans to revamp its sideline entertainment experience in the wake of sexual harassment allegations. The NFL franchise plans to turn its cheerleading squad into a co-ed dance team. Watch the full report from ABC News' Good Morning America:
