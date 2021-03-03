Advertisement

Washington Football Team to transform embattled cheer team after scandal

Posted/updated on: March 3, 2021 at 1:32 pm

EricVega/iStockBy THE GMA TEAM, ABC News

(ASHBURN, Va.) -- The Washington Football Team plans to revamp its sideline entertainment experience in the wake of sexual harassment allegations. The NFL franchise plans to turn its cheerleading squad into a co-ed dance team.



Watch the full report from ABC News' Good Morning America:

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back