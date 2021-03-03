Kristen Bell shows off her dance moves to celebrate returning to work

Bell's dancing is a little more wild, as she shakes her leg and spins -- and even grabs a coffee mug and starts drinking while flailing away to the music.
The Frozen 2 star also revealed what she has been brought on set to film, revealing with a hashtag that her Netflix series Woman in the House has finally started production.
As previously reported, the incoming limited series also stars Tom Riley, Mary Holland, Shelley Hennig, Christina Anthony and Samsara Yett. It has been green-lit for eight episodes and will follow Bell's character who is grappling with a heartbreak and spends her days drinking wine while staring out a window -- that is, until she believes she witnesses a murder, reports Deadline.
It is currently unknown when the series will hit the streamer.
