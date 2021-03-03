Advertisement

Kristen Bell shows off her dance moves to celebrate returning to work

ABC/Nicole Wilder(LOS ANGELES) -- Kristen Bell is so happy she was able to go back to work, she shared a hilarious video of her banging out some not-so-professional dance moves.

"An actor prepares," Bell captioned the celebratory video before declaring, "Can you tell I’m happy to be back at work??"

The video shows the 40-year-old actress grooving to Andy Mineo's "Coming in Hot." Bell, dressed in cozy-looking pajamas and slippers, appears to be dancing inside a trailer.

As for her dancing skills, they appear to be on par with her husband Dax Shepard's, who busted some moves of his own to embarrass one of their young daughters.

Bell's dancing is a little more wild, as she shakes her leg and spins -- and even grabs a coffee mug and starts drinking while flailing away to the music.

The Frozen 2 star also revealed what she has been brought on set to film, revealing with a hashtag that her Netflix series Woman in the House has finally started production.

As previously reported, the incoming limited series also stars Tom Riley, Mary Holland, Shelley Hennig, Christina Anthony and Samsara Yett. It has been green-lit for eight episodes and will follow Bell's character who is grappling with a heartbreak and spends her days drinking wine while staring out a window -- that is, until she believes she witnesses a murder, reports Deadline.

It is currently unknown when the series will hit the streamer.

By Megan Stone

