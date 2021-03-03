Advertisement

Peaceable outcome after man barricades himself in Henderson

Posted/updated on: March 3, 2021 at 1:35 pm

HENDERSON — A man was arrested at a Henderson motel Wednesday morning, after barricading himself inside for more than 7 hours. According to our news partner KETK, authorities were called to the scene at the Woodlawn Hills Motel on HWY 79. Officers arrived in the 3 o’clock hour after a call for an “unwanted guest.” Officers then secured the scene. The Longview Police Department Tactical and Negotiation Team responded to assist, as well as numerous other departments. The incident came to a peaceable end at 10:15 a.m. The man’s name has not been released as of this writing.

