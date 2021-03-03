Advertisement

East Texan in fatal hit-and-run crash turns himself in

Posted/updated on: March 3, 2021 at 1:04 pm

JACKSONVILLE — A man wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash in Jacksonville has turned himself in. According to our news partner KETK, Josef Anton Lustig, 26, is now being held in the Cherokee County Jail, after going to authorities. Regelio H. Martinez, 64, was killed at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday night, when he was crossing HWY 69. A police officer was originally flagged down by a motorist who reported the accident had just happened. The officer came to the aid of Martinez, who died at the scene. Lustig faces up to 20 years in prison for the charge of “accident involving personal injury or death.”

Go Back