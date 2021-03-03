Advertisement

Texas woman goes missing while diving wreck off Florida coast

Posted/updated on: March 3, 2021 at 12:11 pm

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) – The U.S. Coast Guard and Florida Fish and Wildlife officials are searching for a Texas woman who went missing while scuba diving in the Florida Keys. Monroe County Sheriff’s officials say 50-year-old Jordan Jay Fisher of Rockport, Texas, was diving the Vandenberg wreck off of Key West with her husband, two other people, and a dive master on Tuesday. Officials say the dive master signaled for everyone to surface. But they lost sight of Fisher while returning to the mooring line says he made several searches around the wreck until he was short on air. Foul play isn’t suspected.

