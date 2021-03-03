Advertisement

After posting “mi vida” family pic, Alec Baldwin goes off on trolls

Posted/updated on: March 3, 2021 at 10:09 am

Walt Disney Television/Yolanda Perez(NEW YORK) -- (NOTE LANGUAGE) While his wife Hilaria Baldwin had the foresight to turn the comments off on the Instagram post she used to debut her family's new addition, Alec Baldwin did not, and it didn't go well.

The fact that Baldwin captioned the picture "mi vida" -- particularly after his wife's Spanish heritage flap -- certainly didn't help.

Baldwin apparently went off on some commenters who wanted info about the family's new bundle of joy, who appeared just six months after the couple welcomed their fifth child, Eduardo.

What followed was a flood of negative comments, and lots of cucumber emojis -- a reference to his Boston-born wife's apparently feigned inability to remember the English word for the vegetable.

"CONFUSULATIONS!" one snarked.

"Mi vida? You all really didn’t learn from 'pretend-gate' did you," another noted.

Another posted, "If it was a surrogate just say that. If the baby was adopted just say that..."

The poster added, "If you don't want to say anything - why don't you both stop constantly posting and...Just raise your 100 children in private."

It was later revealed that the new baby's name is Lucia; a source confirmed to People that she was born via surrogate.

According to E! and other outlets, Baldwin responded with an apparently now-deleted, "you should shut the f--- up and mind your own business."

Baldwin reportedly said of the trolls, "Basically, they're not very smart. Americans are people who know less about how to live a peaceful, healthy life than most of the civilized world."

One responded , "Congrats but don't expect applause at your lecture on civility. You've been talking smack for so long, you had to know it would come back at some point."

Another commenter tried to explain the vitriol by telling Baldwin, "it's because you're vague posting...It's narcissistic. That's all."

By Stephen Iervolino

